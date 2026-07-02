Greece's legendary Petros pelican struts by like he owns the whole island

"A local fisherman nursed a wounded pelican back to health, and the bird decided to never leave."

A pelican spotted in Greece is getting plenty of attention online after a Reddit post showed the bird walking through a restaurant as if it were part of the daily routine.

What happened?

The pelican is seen moving past the tables and chairs with the kind of confidence usually reserved for a familiar local figure.

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The original poster later clarified, "For those wondering, This is Petros, the legendary pelican of Mykonos, Greece."

One commenter explained, "Meet Petros the Pelican, the legendary mascot of Mykonos since 1958. A local fisherman nursed a wounded pelican back to health, and the bird decided to never leave. He became an international celebrity ... The original Petros passed away in 1985, but locals kept the tradition alive. Today you can still find his successors wandering around Chora."

Visitors who had been to Mykonos in different years also chimed in with their own memories, including comments like, "We saw him in 2001!" and "I saw him 20+ years ago."

Why does it matter?

A single rescue turned into something much bigger in Mykonos: over the years, Petros became part of the island's culture and tourism, growing into a symbol that has lasted for decades.

Instead of being treated as a nuisance, the pelican and its successors have been embraced as part of the island's local identity.

What are people saying?

The mood on Reddit was broadly affectionate, with lots of people enjoying the pelican's swagger.

One commenter joked that he looked "like a mob enforcer coming for its dues," while another quipped that Petros pays when restaurant owners "put it on his bill."

Others played up his star status, calling him "VIP — Very Important Pelican."

Whether this is Petros or Petros the second, Mykonos' best-known bird still knows how to draw a crowd.

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