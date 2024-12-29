Utah resident baffled by old sign advertising 1930s company: 'If a business were to do this today — would the owner end up in prison?'

A Reddit user on r/Utah stumbled across a hand-painted advertisement on a rock wall near an abandoned business in Kanab.

"If a business were to do this today — would the owner end up in prison?" asks the user, who received multiple responses from fellow users regarding the legality of the advertisement.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The writing is severely faded but appears to be for Jensen & Brooksby Store & Garage. The original poster seems to live in the area and clarified in a comment that it is a gas station in Fredonia, Arizona, that was there in the 1980s but has changed ownership since.

The store actually existed in the 1930s, and this advertisement was intended to promote its photography equipment.

Petroglyphs, such as this one, are traditionally rock art made by painting on or carving out parts of a rock surface to produce images or writing. Native American cultures have used these for centuries to communicate and preserve their culture.

As such, they are considered sacred to Native American groups today as a means of preserving their past myths and history. Acts of vandalism upon these formations should be taken very seriously for this reason and can be punishable by law.

The Archaeological Resources Protection Act of 1979 provides archeologists and law enforcement with resources to protect archeological sites on public lands and Native American lands. It is not uncommon for individuals to disrespect these surfaces and sacred images for entertainment or, in this case, commercial reasons.

Commenters looked at the historical context behind how and why the advertisement was made, considering the cultural norms of the time and whether or not it should be a punishable offense if done today.

"Fined and a potential ban from public land. Unless it was something particularly large-scale and egregious I don't think you can go to prison, but I could be wrong," one said.

"Today, heavy fines. Back then, this is what they had," another commented.

"If I recall the history behind this specific advertisement, it was made when the route was popular but there wasn't pavement or any way to get signage out there. Not to mention that any wood signs that would have been used at the time would rot in a couple of years.

"This is just the easiest method at the time and now it's a part of history. Not really any different than Native Americans who put their art on rocks all over the place."

