Pet goats lead rescuers to Oklahoma family buried beneath tornado wreckage: 'They saved us'

"I don't know of anybody else who has a goat story like this."

Percy and Penny, two pet goats in Enid, Oklahoma, are not the kind of disaster-response heroes anyone would expect. But after helping rescuers find a family and their neighbors trapped beneath tornado debris, they have become an unforgettable example of how quick action — and local resilience — can save lives.

The story began on April 23, when an EF-4 tornado ripped through Enid with winds estimated between 170 and 200 miles per hour. According to interviews with The New York Post and local news station KFOR, Adam and Mary Sloat, their teenage daughter, and two neighbors rushed into an underground storm shelter just before the twister destroyed much of the property above them.

They survived the storm, but when it passed, they were still trapped. Heavy debris had blocked the shelter doors, leaving the group pinned underground. That is where Percy and Penny came in.

The goats had remarkably made it through the storm. As first responders searched the wreckage, the animals reportedly stayed near the buried shelter, bleating and stomping over the exact spot where the family was trapped. Adam Sloat told The Post that rescuers later said they did not know where the survivors were until they noticed the goats. "They saved us," he said. "No doubt about it."

Percy and Penny were not part of any formal emergency plan, but their actions point to a very real challenge that communities across Tornado Alley continue to face: protecting people during increasingly destructive storms and helping first responders locate survivors quickly in chaotic conditions.

When roads are blocked, landmarks are erased, and every minute counts, things such as emergency shelters, neighborhood coordination, and disaster preparation can make a major difference.

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Addressing that challenge helps both families and entire communities. Faster rescues can reduce injuries and save lives, while stronger disaster planning can help neighborhoods recover more quickly after severe weather. It can also limit some of the cascading damage that follows major storms, from long-term displacement to the cost and waste of rebuilding.

In Enid, the goats' impact is already undeniable. Percy and Penny helped lead rescuers to five trapped people when the search might otherwise have taken much longer. As the Sloat family begins the long process of rebuilding, the role their animals played in the rescue is giving them something extraordinary to hold onto amid so much loss.

As Mary Sloat said after the rescue, "I don't know of anybody else who has a goat story like this," adding, "On days whenever they're being ornery, and they headbutt me, or they nip at my fingers, I'm going to have to remember this."

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