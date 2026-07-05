Pet dog in India dies after taking on a black cobra headed for his caretaker

His family said Jimmy kept the snake from getting farther into the home.

A video from Karnal in Haryana, India, has drawn attention online after a pet dog named Jimmy threw himself at a black cobra approaching the person caring for him.

His family said Jimmy kept the snake from getting farther into the home, but he died within minutes after being bitten.

What happened?

Jimmy's caretaker, Sumit, said he was at the gate around 6 p.m. on Sunday, preparing to take Jimmy and the family's other dog, Max, for a walk, when he noticed a black cobra entering the property.

Before he could stop them, both dogs broke free and ran at the snake.

Footage shared online shows the cobra moving toward the house before Jimmy rushes in. Sumit said Jimmy attacked first.

After the cobra spread its hood, the dog struck with his paws, and the snake bit him on the mouth and one paw during the fight.

Even after being bitten, Jimmy kept battling the cobra while Max moved around it to keep it from coming any closer.

According to the family, the cobra later slipped away and hid near a wall. A snake rescuer eventually caught it and released it in a nearby forest.

Why does it matter?

In this case, the family believes the dog's intervention protected his caretaker from a potentially dangerous encounter.

Wildlife encounters can become serious for both animals and humans, particularly in areas where snakes may enter residential spaces. The cobra was ultimately handled through rescue and release rather than being killed.

For readers elsewhere, the moment serves as a reminder that coexistence with wildlife often depends on preparation, quick action, and access to trained rescuers.

What are people saying?

The family said they had brought Jimmy home from Karnal about nine years earlier and described him as inseparable from their lives.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.