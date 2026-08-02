Pennsylvania shelter rescues 29 dogs, 4 horses from abandoned property with no food or water

Many of the animals had already perished before rescuers arrived.

Dozens of animals have been pulled from a harrowing scene in Pennsylvania after authorities discovered they were left behind without even the basics needed to survive.

In Erie County, 29 dogs and four horses were rescued from an abandoned property where there was no food or water.

What happened?

The first alert came on a May evening, when Pennsylvania State Police contacted an Erie-based rescue group, the Association for Needy and Neglected Animals.

The ANNA Shelter was told that a property in the area was housing dogs and horses that appeared to have been abandoned. Unfortunately, many of the animals had already perished before rescuers arrived.

As CBS News reported, 33 of the animals were still alive, but the shelter said they were being kept in filthy, hazardous conditions without basic necessities.

The surviving animals were removed from the property the next morning in what ANNA Shelter described in a Facebook update as its "newest large scale rescue of 2026."

The ANNA Shelter added that "all of these animals will be available for adoption as soon as they're released by our veterinarians. Please be patient while we get them ready to meet you."

While some large cruelty and neglect cases can involve months of planning, this rescue appears to have demanded rapid coordination between law enforcement and shelter workers to save the animals that were still alive.

Why does it matter?

Animal neglect can turn deadly in a short amount of time. Without food, clean water, and safe shelter, dogs and horses can deteriorate quickly, especially when they are confined to a property and unable to seek care on their own.

Taking in nearly three dozen animals from a single property can strain staffing, space, and financial resources, even for experienced organizations.

Large-animal rescues involving horses can be especially challenging, requiring more room, more equipment, and more specialized care than many smaller shelter intakes.

Unsanitary conditions on neglected properties can also create hazards not only for animals but also for first responders, neighbors, and rescue staff.

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