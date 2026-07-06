Pennsylvania boy loses hand after 8-foot alligator attack in Florida

A fishing camp is one of those edge spaces where human leisure and wild habitat meet.

A Pennsylvania family is receiving an outpouring of support online after a Florida vacation ended in a devastating wildlife attack.

A young boy was bitten by an 8-foot alligator while fishing and lost his right hand. Back home, supporters are now rallying around his recovery with a fundraising campaign.

What happened?

Brodie Dituri was vacationing with his family at Nelson Fish Camp in Umatilla, Florida, on June 27 when the attack took place. He remains under medical care focused on preventing infection as he begins what will likely be a difficult recovery.

"This tragic accident has not only changed Brodie's life but has also placed a tremendous burden on his family as they navigate the aftermath," the family wrote on GoFundMe. "Brodie's passion for fishing, baseball, and football have always brought him joy, and now he faces the challenge of adapting to his new circumstances while holding onto the things he loves."

Why does it matter?

The attack happened in a place where human recreation overlaps with wild animal habitat.

In places like Florida, where people fish, boat, vacation, and live near waterways used by large reptiles, the risk of dangerous encounters can increase.

That does not mean anyone is to blame for a random attack. However, experts have noted that human expansion, shoreline development, and heavy activity in wildlife areas can alter animal behavior and bring people into closer contact with predators. A fishing camp is one of those edge spaces where human leisure and wild habitat meet.

The consequences can be immediate and deeply personal, from emergency medical care far from home, travel expenses, and ongoing rehabilitation, to the emotional toll of helping a child like Brodie rebuild everyday routines.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.