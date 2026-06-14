Pelican makes brazen midair grab for osprey's fish but comes up empty

"I wouldn't be surprised if it was trying to eat the osprey."

A near-theft in midair between a pelican and an osprey had Reddit users in awe after the pelican made an unsuccessful bid for a fish the osprey had just caught.

What happened?

A user shared the scene in the forum r/NatureIsF******Lit, writing, "This pelican tries to steal the osprey's fish in flight" and crediting the amazing video to Mark Smith Photography.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

Flying with a fish in its talons, the osprey narrowly avoided the pelican, mouth agape in a bold attempt to take the prey. For an instant, the move looked like it might succeed. Instead, the osprey continued on with its meal in tow.

People were struck by how impressive the shot was, noting that the encounter played out in an instant.

Why does it matter?

Beyond the astonishing sight, the clip is a reminder of how competitive survival can be for birds that rely on healthy waterways and stable fish populations. Ospreys are expert hunters, but that does not stop other birds from benefiting from their work. Pelicans, meanwhile, are known for opportunistic feeding behavior.

It is also a glimpse of the constant drama unfolding in local ecosystems. Interactions such as this happen every day, even if most people never get to witness them.

A surprising or funny scene can also spark greater interest in the animals living near people and the habitats they depend on. Protecting wetlands, shorelines, and fisheries does not just benefit one species — it supports the broader network of wildlife involved in scenes such as this.

What are people saying?

The failed grab quickly became a joke in the comments. "Good luck next time!" one person wrote, while another added: "First O was for stealing. Second O was in our disbelief that it didn't work," referring to the pelican's bill.

Some viewers found the moment oddly relatable, with one user joking, "Me when my wife walks out of the kitchen with a snack." Others used the post to call out typical pelican behavior, including one who said, "I wouldn't be surprised if it was trying to eat the osprey."

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