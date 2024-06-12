Parent raises child safety concerns with photo of dangerous driving behavior: 'Make it everyone else's problem instead'

Without the proper infrastructure to facilitate pedestrians, there's often quite literally nowhere else to go.

In a world where walking is encouraged for our health, the pedestrian tends to take a back seat when it comes to actual infrastructure.

One Redditor went to r/UrbanHell to post their frustrations in a photo.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A little boy in a Batman coat is pictured walking on a road while cars line the sidewalk.

While the majority of the comments focus on where this photo was taken and if the cars were parked there legally or not, the point is that there is basically nowhere for this child, or anyone, to walk safely.

Without the proper framework to facilitate pedestrians, there's often quite literally nowhere else to go, which creates a dangerous situation when they are forced to walk on roads and pathways meant for cars or other forms of transportation.

Walking reduces stress, reduces risk of heart disease, and cuts carbon pollution. Designing access is important in facilitating routes, not only to encourage these benefits, but for those who can't afford cars or who choose it as a lifestyle.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Changing the way you get around, whether it's public transportation, biking, or walking, is a great way to minimize the effects of dirty energy sources and cool our planet while saving tons of cash. It gets you from A to B without the worry of gas money, parking, tickets, or the maintenance fees that come with driving a car.

Fuel-burning transportation, or dirty energy, is responsible for around 28% of all harmful carbon pollution, according to the EPA. The World Health Organization reported that air pollution kills seven million people every year.

Alternative options like e-bikes pay for themselves in a year through money saved on gas alone. For people who need cars to get to work, consider switching to an EV — they're affordable and come with tax savings. If you do drive a gas vehicle, follow these tips to save money and protect this planet.

The photo received a lot of comments, most of which were surprised by the audacity and convinced they must have been told to park there or that it must be legal in this particular location.

"Cars > children's lives," said one comment.

"I hope Batman does something about this!" someone else exclaimed, referring to the Batman jacket.

"Make it everyone else's problem instead," one Redditor wrote sardonically.

As always, be mindful of crosswalks, sidewalks, bus lanes, and bike paths for the safety of yourself and others.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.