Man endures life-threatening ordeal after exposing illegal activity in community: 'Left us in shock'

A resident of Pawan Wada in Goa, India, braved threats and even separation from his family to expose the illegal sand mining activities happening on Querim Beach.

Despite being banned by the Bombay High Court in 2019, sand mining, or the illegal removal of sand from the natural environment, has persisted for years at Pawan Wada, according to the Herald Group. It's often done to support construction efforts.

Canoes hauling unlawful operators and illegally removed sand infiltrate "all the rivers in Goa," Viraj Bakre, environmental activist and lawyer, described in an email directed to key Indian and Goan authorities, per the Herald Group.

These activities have run in the early hours of the day, operating from 2 a.m. to dusk. Mahadev Shirodkar, a local resident, finally had enough. This prompted him to lodge a formal complaint with the secretary of the Querim Village Panchayat and later with the Deputy Collector and Sub-Divisional Officer regarding the illegal mining activity at the beach.

What followed these protests, however, would scare most people into dropping the case and disregarding the illegal activity.

According to the Herald Group, 35 people showed up at Shirodkar's residence, intimidating his wife, Madhuri Shirodkar.

"They threatened the family and left us in shock," Madhuri explained, per the Herald Group. The incident left her fearful for her family's safety. It got so bad that she suggested leaving with their son to remain safe amid the uproar.

The police responded to the emergency three hours later, which further reinforced the message that whistleblowers are neither safe nor protected against acts of retaliation.

Sand mining, which usually happens on riverbeds, coastlines, and other aquatic environments, can damage these natural habitats and cause coastal erosion, leaving nearby communities at risk of storm surges. This is an increasing concern as rising global temperatures exacerbate sea level rise, increasing the likelihood of flooding.

Despite the bullying and harassment, Shirodkar has stood tall and unwavering against these mining criminals. Residents support his efforts, although they are also scared of the repercussions of whistleblowing.

"We have endured this illegality out of fear," said one local villager, per the Herald Group. "We are glad someone finally stood up, but we are scared of what could happen."

Enforcement has stepped up to try to stop the activity, although at least one elected official denied knowledge of illegal sand mining in the area.

