Resident shares photos after making troubling discovery at local park: 'It's everywhere'

"It's not just the park."

According to Google, parks are essential public spaces for recreation, health, and environmental conservation, providing areas for exercise, relaxation, and community engagement that enhance life by reducing stress.

Nowhere does it mention trash, yet that's what one local found at their park in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Several photos of litter collected at the Schuylkill Canal Park were posted on the subreddit dedicated to the small town.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The do-gooder found six-pack holders of Modelo, snack wrappers, plastic utensils, some sort of an electrical board, a clog, several processed, pre-made meals, to-go cups, and empty bottles and cans.

"There are multiple trash cans in the park, please use them," the OP pleaded in the post.

Environmental awareness drives a respect for nature. Following media brands that keep a pulse on the world's changing climate leads to a greater understanding of the natural world and the eagerness to protect it. Those who actively damage public spaces and national parks, whether through littering or other forms of pollution, selfishly ruin others' experiences.

The sad truth is that litter in parks isn't exactly breaking news. The National Park Service reported that 70 million tons of trash — 155 times the weight of the Statue of Liberty — accumulate on public lands each year. Piles of trash were found in British Columbia's Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack. Disheartening photos taken at Quarry Hill hiking trails in Quincy, Massachusetts, showed graffiti and scattered crushed cans.

Disposable vapes are the latest trend in park litter. The plastic packaging alone is an environmental nightmare, but lithium batteries contain a mix of metals, like nickel and cobalt, that leech toxins into the soil and water sources.

These are just a few examples of why the "leave no trace" rule is so important. It's better for your health, loved ones, other visitors, wildlife, the soil, the food we eat, and the air we breathe. Community cleanups are a great way to get involved and become a part of the solution. Bringing a trash bag to future park visits, like the Redditor above, is another idea if you're looking for ways to help.

The trash in the park was met with "tsks" while the clean-up effort was rewarded with applause.

"It's not just the park, it's everywhere around here. Thank you for taking pride in your community," one comment praised.

Another wrote, "Glad to see there are others like us out there! Takes a village."

"Great work!" a Redditor exclaimed.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.