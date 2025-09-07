Visitors spark outrage after discovering illegal activity at popular hiking spot: 'That really is a sad sight'

"Nothing pisses me off more."

A resident of Phoenix, Arizona, sparked the internet's ire after sharing photos of vandalism at one of the city's most iconic parks.

Posting in the r/phoenix subreddit, they shared graffiti on one of the massive rocks at Papago Park, just outside of Tempe.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show a large white asterisk on a blue background.

"I wonder who did this and what it means," the caption said. "I saw news coverage about it and went to see where exactly it was."

Papago is one of Phoenix's most iconic parks and a stellar example of the desert landscape of the area. Massive sandstone buttes and boulders dot the park, jutting out of the Earth, creating a uniquely martian-looking landscape that is incredibly popular with hikers in the area.

While the meaning of the symbol is unclear, Fox 10 in Phoenix reported that the graffiti will need to be removed as soon as possible, because the spot where it was painted is sacred to Native American tribes in the area, according to Alex Jovanovic, Tempe's deputy director of community services.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Something like this is considered desecration to their sacred spaces," Jovanovic said.

Removing the graffiti is both time-consuming and expensive. Because sandstone is notoriously fragile and easily damaged by high-pressure water or sandblasting, and because the delicate desert ecosystem is vulnerable to a lot of chemical cleaners, special, biodegradable cleaning solutions have to be used. And even those cleaners could have a harmful impact on the immediate environment.

Jovanovic said the process would likely cost "in the thousands instead of the hundreds," while noting that smaller graffiti previously cost around $15,000 to remove.

Commenters on the Reddit post were incensed by the vandalism.

"Nothing pisses me off more than graffiti on nature," one said.

"That really is a sad sight in such a beautiful canyon," said another.

"Tag advertising! Not nature!" said a third.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.