Revolutionary boat offers entirely new safari experience: 'A new chapter'

Pangolin Photo Safaris designed a safari boat that minimizes habitat destruction while giving travelers rare opportunities to view animals.

Namibian company ESB built the houseboat with the aspirations of wildlife photographers in mind. It runs on clean energy, which means it operates without the noise and pollution of traditional boats.

As The Seattle Times reported, the safari boat, called the Pangolin Voyager, is changing the way tourists experience the African wilderness.

It enables individuals to experience the Chobe River on an eight-person electric vessel. The seats feature rotating camera mounts for optimal photography of elephants, other wildlife, and natural scenery. Guests get access to professional cameras and telephoto lenses as part of their tours.

The safari boat operates on solar power and electric propulsion, reducing the company's environmental impact. There are large battery banks to handle various power and control needs with no noise or exhaust.

The boat also gives guests a quieter approach with longer viewing times of wildlife.

The Voyager represents an innovative approach to the safari experience, striking a balance among sustainable design, conservation, comfort, and luxury. By booking a cabin on the safari boat, travelers can experience wildlife safely and responsibly.

The Times called it "a new chapter in African wildlife exploration."

Guests can book multinight stays on the Voyager and also combine their boat trips with land adventures in Botswana. In addition to the private cabins onboard, there are communal areas, tailored dining menus, a photo editing suite, and opportunities to tour the solar system with a crew member.

The Pangolin Voyager is a prime example of low-impact travel. You can feel good about your spirit of wanderlust and lead others toward sustainability by choosing eco-friendly travel destinations and companies that prioritize conservation and clean energy.

Another example is the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, which incorporates electric adventure vehicles to guide educational safaris and conduct conservation work.

Even if an African safari isn't the next adventure on your bucket list, you can travel more sustainably close to home.

For instance, you can make your next car an EV or rent an EV when you take a road trip. Just as the Voyager runs on solar power, drivers can save on EV charging costs by installing solar panels at home.

If you're dreaming of an African safari that offers up-close wildlife encounters without the guilt, you can submit a booking inquiry through the Pangolin Photo Safaris website to start planning your vacation. Some trips are seasonal, while others operate year-round.

"Our clientele increasingly seeks experiences that align with their environmental values," co-owner Toby Jermyn said. "The Pangolin Voyager allows wildlife enthusiasts to enjoy the magnificent Chobe ecosystem while knowing their presence isn't causing harm through emissions or noise pollution."

