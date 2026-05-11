Trafficking networks are being dismantled with the help of an unlikely ally: pangolin DNA

"We've shown that it's possible to trace trafficked pangolins back to their geographic origin with remarkable precision."

A tiny scrap of pangolin DNA is turning into a powerful tool against one of the world's most damaging wildlife crimes.

Researchers said degraded genetic material can now help pinpoint poaching hot spots and trace the routes traffickers use to move illegally traded animals across borders, the Public Library of Science reported.

Sean Heighton of the University of Toulouse and Philippe Gaubert of the Institut de Recherche pour le Développement, along with their colleagues, published their findings in the journal PLOS Biology.

The scientists used genetic evidence from trafficked pangolins to identify where the animals likely came from, sometimes with striking precision.

For conservation teams and law enforcement, that could mean smarter interventions, better use of limited resources, and faster action in places under the most pressure.

Pangolins are the most illegally traded mammal on Earth, according to the Earth Journalism Network, and the Phys.org article stated they comprise almost one-third of international seizure records in recent years. They are targeted for their meat and scales, which are a delicacy and used in traditional medicine in some places.

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The research team used a gene-capture method designed to recover genomic information from degraded samples.

It sequenced DNA from 700-plus samples of Sunda, Chinese, and white-bellied pangolins collected from museum collections, field sites, bushmeat markets, and international trade seizures.

Using samples with known origins, the researchers built a genomic reference map that let them match trafficked animals to likely source areas.

That map highlighted hot spots of illegal collection in southwest Cameroon, Myanmar, and several parts of Africa. It also helped researchers identify major routes used across China's borders and between Indonesian islands.

Additionally, the data suggested that the same wild pangolin populations often feed both domestic trade and international trafficking, indicating a linked supply chain rather than separate local and global markets.

When authorities know exactly where animals are being taken from, they can focus patrols, community protection, and anti-poaching efforts where they are needed most. More punctual and precise responses to wildlife trafficking can help protect local ecosystems and the people who depend on them.

For species like pangolins, which produce just one pup every one to two years, every prevented loss counts.

The researchers are optimistic about scaling up this detection method. Because one gene-capture kit can be used across all eight pangolin species and on degraded samples, it may be possible to build more complete DNA databases for trafficked animals.

With standardized sampling, shared tools, and stronger international cooperation, this approach could support conservation efforts for pangolins and other species targeted by illegal trade.

"Integrating archival museum material with newly collected field and seizure samples enabled us to bridge long-standing gaps in geographic coverage and strengthen the accuracy of pangolin trade tracing," said Gaubert.

"We've shown that it's possible to trace trafficked pangolins back to their geographic origin with remarkable precision — sometimes to within just a few kilometers," said Heighton, adding that the work can support "more efficient, intelligence-driven conservation" aimed at key poaching hot spots.

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