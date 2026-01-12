Officials take bold action to protect US shoreline from looming threat: 'I don't think a lot of people even know'

In an effort to address the growing concern with sea level rise, officials in California are turning to an innovative method to protect the shoreline around San Francisco Bay.

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, the Palo Alto Horizontal Levee Pilot Project is utilizing nature in an attempt to offset rising waters along the shore. The project involves installing gently sloped, vegetated mounds constructed from soil and native plant species.

In an effort to promote sustainability, the project has also turned to recycled water from nearby treatment plants for irrigation, reducing the need for fresh water. The 315-foot-long stretch of shoreline in Palo Alto is considered to be just phase one of an ongoing project in California.

"In some ways, this is a return to the way that water used to enter the bay before all the development took place," said David Sedlak, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at UC Berkeley, per the Chronicle.

Also known as a living levee, these areas are designed to grow over time. This will allow the native plant species to act as a natural barrier against rising sea levels. Unlike traditional levees, which are stationary, living levees are better suited to withstand future storm surges and flooding as water levels rise.

"The Bay Area is looking at several large problems simultaneously: sea level rise, increased frequency of storms, and nutrient pollution of the bay, and solving these separately in the traditional way, building higher concrete levees or upgrading sewage treatment plants, will be quite expensive," added Sedlak. "And so there's a lot of enthusiasm for finding multibenefit solutions."

As global temperatures continue to rise from human activity, so will our oceans. Burning dirty fuels like coal and oil releases planet-warming gases that harm the environment.

In a recent report from the California Ocean Protection Council, researchers found that sea levels could rise by one foot by 2050 and by significantly more by 2100. This could greatly increase the risk of flooding and stronger storm surges, wreaking havoc on local communities.

According to Jessie Olsen, habitat restoration director at Save the Bay, incorporating volunteers to plant native species at Palo Alto's new levee might just go a long way toward educating the public and raising awareness of natural flood defenses.

"I don't think a lot of people even know that excess wastewater is getting discharged into the bay, although it's heavily regulated," Olsen said, per the Chronicle. "But then the idea of percolating it through a slope adjacent to an area that you walk your dog or run … it's a strange idea, sure. But it's safe."

