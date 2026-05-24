13,000-year-old oak tree granted protection from development: 'Can't be found anywhere else in the world'

That shift carries major significance for Riverside County residents, conservation advocates, and the Gabrieleño Band of Mission Indians' Kizh Nation.

One of the world's oldest living plants has received a major new layer of protection in Southern California — a hopeful reminder that even fast-growing communities can still make room for irreplaceable natural and cultural landmarks.

After years of debate in Jurupa Valley, a revised agreement tied to the sprawling Rio Vista development project will leave nearly 55 acres around an ancient Palmer's oak as protected open space, SFGate reported.

The updated plan also shifts the project's closest edge from about 450 feet to 1,000 feet away, creating a much larger buffer between the remarkable plant and future construction.

That shift carries major significance for Riverside County residents, conservation advocates, and the Gabrieleño Band of Mission Indians' Kizh Nation, which considers the 13,000-year-old oak culturally important.

The Rio Vista proposal spans about 918 acres and includes roughly 1,700 homes along with a business park, a school, parkland, and other community features, according to SFGate. But critics have long warned that building too close to the oak, particularly amid concerns about groundwater use in the area, could put the plant at risk.

Palmer's oaks are built for harsh, dry environments, relying on deep and far-reaching roots to capture scarce water. This particular specimen, growing in a rocky wash and resembling more of a sprawling shrub than a towering tree, is thought to be among the oldest living plants on the planet.

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Protecting a species like this matters beyond a single parcel of land. Ancient plants help sustain biodiversity, stabilize fragile ecosystems, and connect communities to the long history of the places they inhabit.

The agreement follows a 2024 lawsuit brought by a coalition that included the Center for Biological Diversity, according to SFGate. While advocates had initially asked for a 100-acre preserve, the new plan still represents a meaningful move toward conservation. An earlier agreement had also designated 500 acres in the same area for the Kizh Nation.

For local residents, the outcome offers a practical example of how communities can approach growth more responsibly. Inland Empire cities have faced intense pressure to add housing, warehouses, and business space, often on land with ecological or cultural significance. In this case, public pressure appears to have helped reshape the project so development can move ahead while reducing risks to a site of extraordinary importance.

That kind of compromise can produce lasting benefits: more protected open space, better stewardship of local water resources, and a stronger understanding that community planning should account for Indigenous history and environmental health — not just short-term construction goals.

"I'm relieved that we can steer development away from an oak that's so special it can't be found anywhere else in the world," said Aruna Prabhala, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity.

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