Researchers land long-awaited victory after controversial policy gets reversed: 'It's galvanizing'

A full-court press by researchers is playing major dividends in stopping the online ornamental trade of the painted wooly bat.

Mongabay reported on recently instituted bans of the trade on both Etsy and eBay as well as promising developments for establishing further protections for the species. Researchers characterized the developments as a "major victory" in an article published by the Cambridge University Press.

"It's galvanizing," Joanna Coleman, conservation biologist from the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Bat Specialist Group, told Mongabay. "All of us in the bat-trade working group are really quite thrilled."

The timeline of the scientists' efforts stretches back years, but the actual implementation of measures to protect the bats has happened at lightning speed.

In 2015, a study indicated that painted wooly bats were threatened by ornamental trade. Five years later, a population assessment indicated a 25% decrease in the species' numbers. That rapid decline prompted the painted wooly bat to be designated by the IUCN as "near threatened."

Concerns around bat populations globally are mounting because of an array of factors. Bats are critical to the ecosystem as pollinators and one of nature's most effective means of pest control.

For painted wooly bats, native to South and Southeast Asia, their adorable face and bright-colored body make them a target for room decor. Much of the trade flowed to buyers in the United States and on sites like Etsy and eBay.

The IUCN Bat Specialist Group began studying the online trade of bats and released a revealing study last year. Hundreds of these bats were getting sold through what the scientists framed as "deceptive sales tactics" by sellers claiming they were sustainably sourced.

A public campaign bolstered by coverage in the media and social media activism led to Etsy's and eBay's bans on the species' sales.

Moreover, the scientists have a petition to add painted woolly bats to the U.S. Endangered Species Act. They are also leading a push to get the species on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

While happy with the current trajectory, Coleman's long-term goal is to fully eradicate the practice.

"We want to see an end to all ornamental bat trade," Coleman told Mongabay. "It's not a traditional livelihood anywhere to taxidermy a bat and put it in a frame."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.