Mobile vets track down a snared endangered painted wolf, cut away the wire, and release her to her pack

"Incredible that she kept moving. That must have been so painful."

A new rescue video follows a mobile veterinary team as it tracks down an endangered painted wolf that had been found with a snare tightly wrapped around its body.

After weeks of the wire cutting into its torso, the team was able to safely dart the animal, remove the snare, and release it back into the wild.

What happened?

In an Instagram post, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an African wildlife conservation organization, said the painted wolf, also known as the African wild dog, had been spotted with a snare around her body—a serious threat for an animal that depends on constant movement to survive.

According to the post's caption, the team used a helicopter to herd the snared animal's pack into an open area, where a mobile veterinary team darted the animal before beginning treatment.

"The snare had been slicing into her body for a long time, but still she supported her pack and went out to hunt each day," the caption explained.

Luckily, the team was able to fully remove the snare, treat the animal's wounds, and release it back into the wild.

Why does it matter?

For a painted wolf, losing the ability to move freely can quickly become life-threatening.

These animals rely on speed and endurance to travel with their packs, avoid danger, and find food. A snare cutting into the body can also grow more severe over time, especially if the animal keeps running with it in place.

For an endangered species like the painted wolf, saving even one animal can make a difference.

Stories like this show how much impact rescue units can have when they are properly supported.

What are people saying?

People in the comments chimed in on the situation.

"Such much humbling resilience and courage! I hope she lives long with her pack and has great huntings!" one user wrote.

"Incredible that she kept moving. That must have been so painful," another said.

"What a brave and tenacious wild dog. So glad she could be helped," another commented.

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