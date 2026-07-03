Wildlife photographer went looking for tigers — but this stunning bird stole the show

In this case, the breakout star was not a big cat at all.

Tiger safaris revolve around the charismatic mammals, but a social media post from India is reminding wildlife fans that the supporting cast can be just as memorable.

In this case, the breakout star was not a big cat at all; it was a painted stork.

What happened?

Wildlife photographer Abhijit Upadhye (@abhijitupadhye) shared a post from Ranthambore National Park that centers on a painted stork rather than the animal that usually dominates safari attention.

Upadhye called the painted stork "The Painted Gentleman of Ranthambore," adding that amid "all the excitement of tiger tracks, alarm calls and peacocks putting on their monsoon performances," this bird "quietly stole the show."

In the images, the stork appears statuesque and has the kind of striking color contrast that makes the species hard to ignore.

Upadhye emphasized the bird's appearance, describing it as "standing nearly a meter tall, dressed in black and white with blush-pink feathers and a saffron-orange face." He added that it looked "as though nature had spent a little extra time perfecting its color palette."

He focused on the bird's unusual pose, writing: "I couldn't help but chuckle because, for the first time, I saw this bird in a completely different pose than the elegant wetland hunter."

Why does it matter?

Ranthambore may be synonymous with Bengal tigers, but protected landscapes can support a much broader web of life, including birds that are every bit as photogenic and ecologically important.

Healthy habitats that support birds, mammals, insects, and aquatic life also tend to be healthier for surrounding communities.

Wetland-dependent birds such as painted storks rely on functioning water systems, and those same systems can help support cleaner water, local livelihoods, and resilience in a warming world.

Social media often rewards the rarest or most dramatic sightings, but Upadhye's post lingers on an animal that might otherwise be treated as a side character.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.