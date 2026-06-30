California paddleboarders didn't realize how close they were to a great white shark until watching the drone footage later

"I didn't see it because I was just looking forward, paddling."

A Santa Barbara paddleboarding trip got cut short, and when they returned to shore, they found out why. Drone footage later showed that a great white had been moving behind the two people who had gone out hoping to spot one.

From above, the encounter looks calm, almost serene, until a dark shape becomes visible in the water.

What happened?

According to UPI, Kayla Ross said she and her paddleboarding partner went out off the California coast after hearing that a shark had been seen near Santa Barbara. They did not realize how near the animal came until they were back on shore reviewing video from Ross' uncle's drone.

In the video shared by ABC7 News, the paddleboarders glide over open water as a great white appears to follow beneath them. The people on the boards seem unaware, while viewers get the full overhead view.

Ross recalled the moment her uncle, who was monitoring the situation from a drone, called them back to shore, telling ABC7, "We paddled pretty far out ... he said that he saw something and that we had to head back to shore right now. But I didn't see it because I was just looking forward, paddling."

Why does it matter?

This was not a completely random surprise in open water. Ross and her partner specifically went out after hearing about a shark sighting, and a drone was overhead documenting the interaction.

More time spent recreating in coastal waters can lead to more close-range wildlife encounters, especially in areas where surfers, swimmers, kayakers, and paddleboarders share space with large marine animals.

In many cases, moments like this reflect how often humans and wildlife cross paths, while cameras capture those encounters more clearly.

What are people saying?

Ross said, "I didn't know what he saw, how big it was, so we just went straight back … that was a little nerve-racking."

UPI reported that the encounter did not change Ross' interest in paddleboarding, and that she now hopes to see an even bigger shark in the future.

The ABC7 reporter commented at the end of the story, almost in disbelief, saying, "Again, to review — they're on a paddleboard, two of them, and they're looking for the shark. Kayla went out twice to try to find the shark. She said she would go and do it again, and she hopes she can find an even bigger shark next time."

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