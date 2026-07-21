Texas paddleboarders race to a raccoon being sucked under, and one paddles him to shore

"He felt safe underneath me, I couldn't explain how that made me feel."

Stormy weather on Austin's Lady Bird Lake interrupted a fishing outing when two paddleboarders came across an animal near the South Congress bridge.

At first, they assumed it was a dog, but a closer look showed a raccoon being battered by heavy rain and a strong current.

What happened?

The trip started out routinely: Austin paddleboarders Tucker and Owen were on the lake to fish and film in stormy conditions when they spotted an animal coming from a tunnel beneath the South Congress bridge. According to KXAN, they zoomed in with their cameras and realized it was a raccoon in distress, not a dog.

They then saw how much danger it was in. Tucker said the current kept dragging the raccoon underwater, so the two hurried over before it vanished beneath the surface.

Tucker used his paddle to get the raccoon onto the board and then made for shore. In the video, the rain-soaked animal is nestled beneath Tucker's legs as the board moves through the storm.

Why does it matter?

Urban waterways can become dangerous quickly during storms, not just for people but for animals swept into drainage systems, flooded creeks, and fast-moving runoff. A raccoon may be highly adaptable, but even common wildlife can be overwhelmed when rainwater turns familiar habitat into a hazard.

People and wildlife share city spaces, like bridges, tunnels, parks, and lakes, and those environments can shift quickly during extreme weather.

Tucker and Owen were simply paying attention and willing to help in a high-stakes moment.

What can I do?

If you see wildlife trapped in floodwater, traffic, or other dangerous conditions, the best step is often to contact local animal control, a wildlife rehabilitator, or emergency services rather than jumping in without a plan.

Supporting healthier local ecosystems can help as well. Cleaner waterways and stronger stormwater awareness benefit both residents and the animals that rely on urban green space to survive.

"He felt safe underneath me, I couldn't explain how that made me feel. We then got him over, and he ran off without another look, nibble or sound," Tucker wrote to KXAN.

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