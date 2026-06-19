Paddleboarder thought a water moccasin snake was harmless...until it tried to climb aboard

A group of kayakers and paddleboarders in Florida found themselves in a tense situation after a snake disrupted their journey.

What happened?

According to a video posted in r/florida, the moment unfolded at Weeki Wachee State Park.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed doesn't appear.)

The footage shows a snake moving from the riverbank toward the people in the water. The situation escalated when the animal began climbing onto a paddleboard. Its owner reacted by striking at the snake and scrambling into the water.

The OP, who didn't take the video, thought it was a banded snake, but people in the comments said otherwise.

"That is definitely a water moccasin. You can tell by the 'zoro' stripes over the eyes," one person said.

"Floridian here and water moccasins are 9/10 aggressive snakes and will chase you," another commenter said. "I'm surprised no one was bit."

Why does it matter?

Natural rivers, creeks, and other waterways are popular spots for cooling off, but it's important to understand the local wildlife before entering these environments. Doing so can make sure you, and the animals around you, don't get hurt.

As development continues to reshape nearby landscapes, wildlife encounters can become more common. In many cases, animals are not "attacking." They're simply reacting to people entering their space, getting too close, or catching them off guard. They're trying to survive like people do.

That is one reason conservationists often stress the importance of giving wild animals space and respecting habitat boundaries. Encounters like this are part of why experts encourage people to learn how to coexist more safely with wildlife.

Safe and distanced wildlife interactions can protect the natural spaces that make these experiences possible in the first place. Conservation efforts in places like Louisiana can also make sure snakes play their crucial parts in nature's ecosystems.

If you see a cottonmouth in the wild, the Orianne Society said the best thing you can do, once again, is give it space. Move to the side, and let the snake pass.

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