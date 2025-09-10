  • Outdoors Outdoors

Gardener shares stunning photos of tiny visitors enjoying yard: 'They are darling'

by Michael Muir
Photo Credit: Reddit

A gardener in the Greater Seattle area took to Reddit to share some delightful shots of the little amphibians that have moved in. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The snaps, posted to r/gardening, showcase a vibrant yard chock-full of life, including several little frogs. 

"Frogs all over the garden yesterday," the post's caption read. 

Naturally, the charming pictures garnered several supportive comments.

"Lucky you! They are darling! And your garden is beautiful!" said one

A similar comment added, "Healthy yard. Cute lil garden buddies." 

Based on the garden's location and the diminutive stature of the frogs, they're almost certainly Pacific treefrogs. These little chaps are common in the Pacific Northwest; they're expert climbers who use their sticky toepads to ascend a variety of surfaces in search of food. As the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife notes, they've even been found on windows of buildings two stories high. That's a mighty climb for a creature that's only about two inches long.

Pacific treefrogs adapt well to various environments, and in a garden, they can provide free pest control services as they feast on insects and slugs. They can be pretty noisy. In fact, that distinctive "ribbit" call you'll hear on television and movies is likely to be an audio recording of the Pacific treefrog. It's one of the reasons the Oregon Fish & Wildlife Service recommends placing any ponds that could attract the frogs away from any bedroom windows. 

The garden shown in the pictures exemplifies the kind of space in which these charismatic amphibians thrive. Upgrading to a natural lawn creates the perfect space for frogs to hop into. Additionally, rewilding a yard with native plants also means spending less money, avoiding the need for harmful pesticides, and expending less effort to maintain it.

As the comments pointed out, the presence of the frogs is a promising sign. "Frogs are great for the garden, they eat a lot of pests like slugs and insects," a commenter pointed out

Another commenter added they saw the appeal, saying, "If I were a frog, I'd live in your garden too."

"You have created a frog wonderland, what a beautiful garden and cute neighbors!" said another comment.

