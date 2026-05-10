'She was ... in such a distorted position': Woman finds 'motionless' owl ensnared in backyard net

The owl's feet were swollen and her body wrapped so completely that escape seemed impossible.

What started as a heartbreaking discovery in a backyard has turned into a story of how everyday people can make life-saving differences for wildlife.

As reported by The Dodo, a homeowner spotted what appeared to be a lifeless owl tangled in a soccer net, prompting them to call Jess Reese of Salem Wildlife Rescue.

"When I arrived, I thought she was dead from how she was laying there motionless in such a distorted position," said Reese.

Photo Credit: Salem Wildlife Rescue

Photo Credit: Salem Wildlife Rescue

The owl had become tightly ensnared in the net, her feet swollen and her body wrapped so completely that escape seemed impossible.

But a noticeable flutter meant the owl had hope. Reese carefully cut the owl free from the mesh that had trapped her. She was transported to a wildlife rehabilitation center, where experts treated swelling and wounds to her feet.

Thankfully, caregivers believe she is expected to make a full recovery.

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The homeowner didn't have specialized training or equipment. Just awareness and the willingness to act made the difference. That quick call set in motion a chain of care involving trained wildlife rehabilitators who devote their time and expertise to giving injured animals a second chance.

Incidents like this are more common than many people realize. Sports nets, plastic debris, and improperly stored yard equipment can pose serious entanglement risks to birds and other wildlife. Taking simple precautions, like removing unused nets, properly storing gear, and cleaning up outdoor clutter, can prevent similar emergencies.

"This sassy girl is one of the lucky ones who survived the ordeal, but there are many who don't," SWR wrote on Facebook. "Please put nets away when they aren't being used, especially overnight!"

For readers inspired to do more, supporting local wildlife rescue organizations, volunteering for cleanup efforts, or advocating for safer community practices can all make a tangible difference. Small local actions add up and strengthen both ecosystems and neighborhoods.

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