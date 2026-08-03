An owl got stuck in soccer goal netting, and officers made a World Cup-worthy save

"Thanks to their quick actions and teamwork, the owl flew away unharmed."

A typical summer day at a soccer field in suburban Ohio turned into a wildlife rescue after an owl became tangled in a soccer net.

What happened?

According to WYFF4, the rescue happened July 19 in Avon, a suburb of Cleveland.

A call to the Avon Police Department about an owl stuck in a soccer goal netting brought officers Steve Vogel and David Orlando to the field. The police department later shared footage of the rescue on Facebook.

The video of the incident shows the owl trapped in the mesh and unable to free itself. Entanglements like this can be especially dangerous for birds of prey, as their wings and talons can become even more twisted in the netting as they struggle.

The officers held the animal down as it struggled against their moves, unsure of whether they posed a danger to it. But once they cut it loose, the owl appeared unharmed and later flew away.

The Avon Police wrote in its update, "Just another example of the outstanding service the members of the Avon Police Department provide every day, not only to our residents and visitors, but to our local wildlife as well … Thanks to their quick actions and teamwork, the owl flew away unharmed."

Why does it matter?

Many wildlife emergencies are connected, at least in part, to the environments people create, such as sports netting in a field.

As communities continue to expand parks, roads, neighborhoods, and athletic facilities, animals are increasingly moving through landscapes filled with glass, wire, fencing, and netting. Even spaces meant for fun and exercise can become accidental hazards for birds and other wildlife.

That overlap between humans and animals is becoming more common. Of course, not every interaction is dramatic or dangerous, but even something as ordinary as a soccer goal can become a trap when wildlife shares the same space as people.

If you ever spot a struggling wild animal, the safest response is to contact local authorities, animal control, or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. Raptors like this owl can injure themselves or a would-be rescuer, if handled incorrectly, making professional help the best option for both people and wildlife.

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