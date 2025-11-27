Homeowner shares photos after spotting majestic visitor hanging out in backyard: 'How do I encourage it to come back?'

"Plant some plants and make spaces that will attract rodents to your yard."

A homeowner on Reddit's r/BackyardBird community shared an unforgettable backyard encounter: a striking barred owl perched calmly among the trees. It was the first time they'd seen an owl up close at home, and they wondered, "How do I encourage it to come back?"

While it can be difficult to attract owls specifically, you can still make your yard a place where wildlife feels at home by transforming your lawn into a thriving, native plant habitat. And you never know what critters might show up and surprise you.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Unlike traditional turf lawns, which typically offer little food or shelter for local species, native plants create a living ecosystem. Their foliage, seeds, and structure support insects, small mammals, and birds, all creatures owls rely on.

By planting region-appropriate grasses, flowers, and even produce, homeowners can dramatically increase backyard biodiversity, making it more likely that wildlife will stop by or even take up residence. Being these plants have evolved alongside local creatures, they contribute directly to the health of the surrounding environment.

"Plant some plants and make spaces that will attract rodents to your yard," one commenter advised.

Rewilding a yard isn't just an environmental win; it's a win for your wallet, too. Native plants are naturally adapted to your climate and soil, requiring far less water than a resource-hungry turf lawn. Once established, many need little or no irrigation, trimming water bills while also conserving a resource.

They're also far more self-sufficient, reducing the time and energy spent mowing, fertilizing, and battling pests. For many homeowners, the shift to a native lawn means less time and money spent on upkeep.

Perhaps the biggest reward to rewilding your yard is the sense of connection to nature that comes from seeing your yard literally come alive. Whether it's hummingbirds, busy insects, or a majestic owl pausing for a rest, rewilding opens the door to some unexpected, but beautiful moments right outside your window.

