Resident says busloads of gatherers hit a New Zealand beach, and 10,000 cockles were gone

"They advertise it as: Come to New Zealand for your free seafood buffet."

A debate over conservation is growing along the coast of Auckland, New Zealand, where one resident said busloads of gatherers have been descending on a local beach to remove enormous numbers of shellfish, The Straits Times reported.

Locals in the neighborhood have dubbed these groups "bucket people" because they're filling buckets with large numbers of marine life. One resident told The Straits Times that around 200 people visited on Dec. 26, 2025, and collected around 10,000 small clams in a single day.

What happened?

Mark Lenton, 55, a resident of a seaside peninsula about 40 minutes northeast of central Auckland, told The Straits Times that the gatherers were arriving with a range of tools and containers.

"They would come with buckets, hammers, chisels, and even piano wire, taking as much sea life as possible from each rock pool," he said.

Lenton said that social media posts — including through the Chinese app RedNote — have encouraged more people to come beachcombing. Many visitors have started setting up barbecues to cook on the beach after picking up cockles, which is taking up more space.

"They advertise it as: Come to New Zealand for your free seafood buffet," Luella Bartlett, the founder of the environmental lobby group Protect Piha Rockpools, told The Straits Times, referring to the social media posts driving interest.

It also doesn't just negatively impact the locals. Lenton told The Straits Times that seabirds that normally feed along that part of the shore seemed to be appearing less often. Cockles and other shoreline species are more than collectibles — they are part of a coastal food web that also supports birds and the broader health of the beach.

For nearby communities, that can mean a direct loss of access to nature, recreation, and local food traditions. According to the publication, signs have gone up encouraging visitors to leave shellfish in rockpools.

What are people saying?

In a Reddit post sharing the report with the r/Environment community, commenters reacted in shock to how many people were participating in the tours.

"Okay, like 1 or maybe even 10 ppl, but in buses of 30-50 people?!?! That's a tour group and should definitely be illegal," one commenter wrote.

"Tragedy of the commons strikes again," another person said. "Too large of a number of people are too entitled, or just don't care how their actions lead to a collapse of a good thing."

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