Customer tested Outdoor Research's 'infinite guarantee' on a worn-out jacket and got a replacement in 4 hours

The outdoor and camping brand Outdoor Research just earned a strong real-world endorsement after a customer said the company offered a replacement jacket within hours of receiving a warranty claim.

In a recent post on Reddit's r/BuyItForLife, a customer said that a Foray jacket they received as a gift in 2019 had recently stopped keeping water out. They wrote that after filing a claim with photos and a description of the problem at noon on May 5, Outdoor Research responded by 4 p.m. the same day with an offer for a replacement and a link to pick a color for a new jacket.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained that this was part of the brand's "infinite guarantee."

People in the comments were especially struck by the speed.

How does Outdoor Research's Infinite Guarantee work?

Based on the Reddit user's experience, the process appears to be relatively simple for customers whose gear is no longer performing as intended.

This story is an important reminder that even heavily worn clothing and gear may still qualify for replacement if you file a claim with the brand. And for those items that don't fall into warranty, upcycling is always an option.

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Because warranty terms can vary, it is always worth checking the fine print before filing a claim. One commenter noted that Outdoor Research's exceptions appeared fairly similar to those of other major outdoor brands.

Technical outerwear can be expensive. But if the company stands behind a product years later, that higher upfront price can go a lot further.

As one commenter put it, "Buy nice or buy twice."

Filing a claim can also help you deal with gear that has been sitting unused because it no longer works properly. Instead of keeping a jacket you cannot rely on — or paying out of pocket for a replacement while the old one takes up closet space — a warranty claim can offer a practical next step.

There is also an environmental upside. When companies support durable products with repair or replacement options, it gives shoppers more reason to keep using long-lasting gear instead of treating outdoor apparel as disposable. That can help reduce waste and reward brands that build products to last.

Commenters on the thread said that kind of customer support is exactly what "buy it for life" shoppers want from outdoor brands.

Are there similar programs to Outdoor Research's Infinite Guarantee?

Yes. While the Reddit post focused on Outdoor Research, commenters said similar protections exist across the outdoor gear industry.

There are warranty programs from other premium outdoor brands. If you already own a rain jacket, hiking shell, or technical layer, check the manufacturer's warranty before buying a replacement.

Some companies offer inspections or repairs for issues like failing waterproof performance, damaged seams, or broken hardware.

If you bought your gear through an outdoor retailer, customer service may be able to point you toward a manufacturer claim or another solution.

The bottom line: Before throwing out an expensive jacket or buying a new one, it may be worth testing the warranty.

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