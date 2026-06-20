Beloved outdoor cats keep sending songbirds to critical care — and risking their own lives

"It's so much better for kitties and birds if the cats are kept happily occupied indoors."

The Toronto Wildlife Centre is reminding pet owners that allowing cats to roam outdoors can have unintended consequences, with injured songbirds frequently arriving at its facility for treatment, while outdoor cats also face a range of risks themselves.

What happened?

In an Instagram post, the Toronto Wildlife Centre showed songbirds being treated after various injuries from encountering house cats or collisions with windows.

As the Toronto Wildlife Centre explained in the post's caption, "many songbirds are brought to Toronto Wildlife Centre needing critical care after being injured by cats left to roam outdoors."

The post stressed that the potential for injuries goes both ways, adding that "these unsupervised, beloved pets pose a serious danger to small wildlife and face many risks themselves, from predation to being struck by cars."

Fortunately, cats can stay entertained indoors without roaming outside. The post highlights options such as "cat TV," and the Toronto Wildlife Centre even offers its own version featuring birds, including Baltimore orioles, Blackburnian warblers, and Northern parulas.

Why does it matter?

Songbirds already face a range of challenges, from habitat loss to changing environmental conditions, making preventable injuries from roaming cats an added strain on local populations.

The warning is also intended to protect cats themselves. Pets that roam unsupervised outdoors can be struck by vehicles, attacked by other animals, exposed to disease, or encounter a variety of other hazards.

When wildlife organizations such as the Toronto Wildlife Centre repeatedly treat animals suffering from the same preventable injuries, it highlights how everyday choices by pet owners can have broader impacts on both wildlife and the surrounding ecosystem.

What can I do?

The Toronto Wildlife Centre's advice is straightforward: keep cats indoors whenever possible, or closely supervise them when they spend time outside to help protect both local wildlife and the cats themselves.

Commenters under the post chimed in with support for indoor cats.

"Keep your kitty inside please!" one said.

"It's so much better for kitties and birds if the cats are kept happily occupied indoors," another added.

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