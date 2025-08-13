Experts stunned after photographing last-known creature for first time in years: 'So special to see'

"We understand the excitement that comes with seeing this iconic animal."

You would think an animal as large as an elephant would be pretty easy to keep track of, but one famous South African pachyderm has eluded detection for years.

A farmer near the Knysna Forest captured an extraordinarily rare glimpse of a lone matriarch known as Oupoot, the first confirmed sighting in six years. As Getaway reports, the farmer took several shots of Oupoot traversing the forest's edge and even got a few snaps of the shy subject looking straight into the camera.

The regional communications manager for South African National Parks, Phokela Lebea, welcomed the news of the sighting but urged locals to give Oupoot her space:

"We understand the excitement that comes with seeing this iconic animal … but we kindly advise members of the public who may encounter or sight the elephant … to avoid attempting to track or approach it."

Oupoot, or Strangefoot, is the last surviving elephant of the Knysna Forest, a reserve on the southern tip of the continent. The area was once home to hundreds of elephants, but habitat destruction and human encroachment caused a collapse in the population. Following years of work with trail cameras, experts were saddened to discover Oupoot was the only remaining elephant in the forest.

The use of trail cameras is a great way to track elusive creatures in a non-invasive way, which helps develop more effective future conservation strategies.

Analysis of her dung revealed she is sensitive to being followed and prefers to keep her distance from people. As an article by the Daily Maverick noted, there is a debate over what to do with her: leave her be or reintroduce more elephants?

A previous reintroduction attempt with three elephants failed in 1994; one perished from stress, while the other two, lacking Oupoot's fear of humans, wandered into farmlands and had to be relocated. Some experts believe the lack of success was due to the lack of local involvement in the project, and that involving the community in a future effort could make it more successful.

For now, locals just seem pleased to know Oupoot is still out there. The social media post about the sighting attracted hundreds of comments.

"This is beautiful," was one comment.

Another said, "You are SO honored! I wonder if you realize how spoiled you are!"

"Such beautiful photos, so special to see an elephant on your farm!" added another.

