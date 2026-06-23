Minnesota rescuers free injured osprey found hanging upside down in tree by fishing line

A single piece of improperly discarded line can seriously injure or even kill a bird.

A Minnesota Fire Department is getting praise online after a wildlife rescue operation went viral.

In the rescue video, the Forest Lake rescue team is shown freeing an injured osprey that was discovered suspended upside down from a tree, tangled in fishing line.

What happened?

According to Forest Lake Fire and Rescue, the osprey was found hanging about 35 feet up in a tree Thursday morning.

Once the University of Minnesota Raptor Center asked for assistance around 9:30 a.m., firefighters teamed up with Chris Larson, a certified tree climber for Forest Lake Public Works, to reach the bird safely.

When it was on the ground, the Raptor Center's Marylynn Robinson evaluated the osprey before taking it to a rehabilitation facility, per KSTP.

"This successful rescue highlights the value of teamwork between local agencies and wildlife professionals," the fire department said. "It also serves as a reminder of the dangers discarded fishing line can pose to birds and other wildlife.

"Thank you to everyone involved in helping give this osprey a second chance."

Why does it matter?

Discarded fishing line is a persistent hazard for wildlife, especially near lakes and shorelines where birds hunt, nest, and perch.

Ospreys, which dive for fish and build nests near water, can become ensnared in loose lines or other debris left behind by people. A single piece of improperly discarded line can seriously injure or even kill a bird.

Healthy birds of prey, including ospreys, are part of healthy lake ecosystems, and protecting them helps preserve the natural spaces people rely on for recreation, tourism, and quality of life. Beyond their benefits to people, these birds deserve habitats that are free from deadly hazards such as discarded fishing lines.

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