Two orphaned raccoons turned up by a porch, and now they are thriving in old-growth trees

"After leaving them alone for three days, it was clear their mom wasn't coming back."

Six weeks after being found abandoned beside a porch, two young raccoons are now spending most of their time on their own in nearby old-growth trees.

Their progress followed several days of waiting for the mother to return and an unsuccessful search for a wildlife rehabber who could take them.

What happened?

The update, shared in a post in Reddit's r/Raccoons community, came from a user describing the two kits discovered by the porch.

The original poster wrote, "I found these two next to my porch six weeks ago. After leaving them alone for three days, it was clear their mom wasn't coming back."

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OP added, "We contacted eleven rehabbers. Unfortunately, none were accepting raccoons. [But] with the help of some great resources, I was able to give them a fighting chance. Now they are mostly independent, living in some old-growth trees near my house."

Commenters were immediately supportive of the rescuer.

"Thank you for everything you did to help these beautiful babies make it until they can live on their own," one wrote.

"This is such a great story. I imagine I would feel pretty overwhelmed if I were in the same situation, having no prior experience," another added.

What can I do?

If you find young wildlife alone, the first step is usually observation, not an immediate rescue. In many cases, a parent is still caring for the animal and may return once people and pets have left the area.

If the animal truly appears to be orphaned, contact licensed wildlife rehabilitators, local animal control, or a state wildlife agency for guidance. Even if one rehabber cannot help, another organization may be able to offer advice, referrals, or species-specific care instructions.

Keep pets away and minimize handling. Wild animals can become stressed quickly, and raccoons in particular can carry diseases or parasites that make professional guidance especially important.

Supporting local wildlife rehabilitation groups can make a meaningful difference. Donations, volunteer time, and even sharing local rescue contacts with neighbors can strengthen the safety net for animals that end up in crisis.

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