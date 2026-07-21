Rescued states apart, 2 orphaned mountain lion cubs settle into a shared home in New York

At Zoo New York in Watertown, two young mountain lions rescued far from one another are now living side by side.

The orphaned female cubs, Clover and Rain, were unable to return to the wild but have now been placed together in the upstate New York zoo.

What happened?

The Oakland Zoo said veterinarians had to stabilize Clover, the mountain lion cub, after the California Department of Fish and Wildlife found her in early 2026 in critical condition.

People reported that she was found severely underweight and badly dehydrated, and the zoo's team treated a serious tick infestation and gave her blood transfusions as part of emergency care.

When she was rescued, Clover was about 4 months old, and she was described as the 32nd mountain lion taken in by the Oakland Zoo.

Rain, meanwhile, was rescued in Washington state after she was found next to her dead mother. NNY 360 reported that she was estimated to be about 6 months old and still too young to survive on her own.

The Oakland Zoo later concluded that Rain would pair well with Clover, due to their "difficult beginnings" and assisted with getting both cubs to New York.

Clover and Rain have since arrived at Zoo New York in Thompson Park, where they are being kept in quarantine before visitors can see them, People reported.

Why does it matter?

After surviving separate tragedies in the West, Clover and Rain now have a chance to grow safely together, with continued care, patience, and expert support.

Orphaned mountain lion cubs can become vulnerable very quickly after losing their mothers. Even a short period without food, protection, or guidance can turn life-threatening, especially when they are still too young to hunt or avoid danger on their own.

What's being done?

The cubs are in quarantine as they adjust. Quarantine is a routine part of animal transfers and allows staff to monitor their health, stress levels, and how well newly arrived animals are adapting before they enter a larger habitat.

Once their adjustment period is over, People reported that the cubs are expected to move into the Bob Johnson Mountain Lion Habitat. They will eventually share that space with Ninja, a 15-year-old mountain lion already at Zoo New York.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.