Orphaned mink pup melts into rescuer's arms as tiny belly rub eases her bloat

An orphaned mink pup is charming viewers online after a wildlife rescuer shared a video of the tiny animal practically melting while receiving gentle belly rubs.

What happened?

TikTok creator Kimberly DeFisher posted the video of the newly admitted baby mink, more formally known by the term "kit," settling into care on Arctic Fox Daily Wildlife Rescue's (@ArcticFoxDaily) account.

In the clip, DeFisher, the rescue's founder, can be heard soothing the baby as she rubs its stomach.

"Literally just melting into my arms," she says in the video.

As she described, the animal is an orphaned mink kit brought in for rehabilitation. DeFisher explains that mink can be especially difficult to feed at first because they have "really sensitive GI tracts" and can become bloated easily when starting formula.

As DeFisher continues massaging the orphaned mink kit, she says she can already feel the abdomen "softening" and even notices a small burp.

The video ends with another familiar wildlife rehab task of helping the baby go potty and a surprisingly loud cry from the mink.

"It stresses me out when you're sad," DeFisher tells the exhausted patient.

Why does it matter?

Species like mink often require carefully adjusted formulas, close monitoring and techniques that mimic the support they would normally receive from their mothers.

Young wild animals are especially vulnerable during intake. Dehydration, digestive problems and stress can quickly become serious. A small intervention like what DeFisher did can make a meaningful difference in helping an animal stabilize.

Licensed wildlife rescues play an important role in protecting local ecosystems by giving injured or orphaned animals a chance to recover and, when possible, return to the wild.

What are people saying?

Commenters praised both the tiny mink and DeFisher's gentle approach.

"So precious," one person wrote. "You are such a caring and wonderful person. You save and rehabilitate so many animals who would never have a chance without you."

"I too, hate having a bloated tummy lol," another viewer remarked.

DeFisher replied, "same," with a laughing emoji.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.