Orphaned hippo calf playfully 'disappears' underwater, then surfaces to make sure his keeper saw

"I wish Bumpy's mom could see him living his best life — the life you guys helped give him."

A rescued hippo calf in Kenya is winning hearts online after showing off a playful game of underwater hide-and-seek.

In a now-viral Instagram post shared by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, viewers can see Bumpy the baby hippo disappear underwater and then reappear as if checking whether his caretaker had noticed.

What happened?

At the wildlife rescue organization's nursery, Bumpy splashes through the water in a clip the trust captioned, "Now you see Bumpy, now you don't!" The SWT also called him a "master of disguise, especially where water is involved."

Before this playful moment, Bumpy had gone through a traumatic loss. The trust said his mother died, "likely in a territorial fight defending her baby's life," and the calf stayed beside her body for at least a day until the Kenya Wildlife Service brought him in for care and rehabilitation.

SWT wrote that "Now, Bumpy has a family with us and, many years down the line, a wild future ahead of him."

The post quickly racked up views and likes, with nearly a quarter million likes within one day of being posted. People jumped into the comments section to add their delight at Bumpy's playfulness and stealth.

One commenter wrote, "I wish Bumpy's mom could see him living his best life — the life you guys helped give him. Awesome job everyone!"

Another added, "It's like he knows he is being filmed and putting on a show. Adorable!"

Why does it matter?

Hippo calves depend heavily on maternal care early in life, making intervention especially important when one is orphaned.

Now, despite his loss, Bumpy is not just surviving, but playing, exploring, and engaging with his caretakers as he settles into a safer environment.

Government agencies, sanctuary staff, and trained keepers can each play a role in giving orphaned animals a chance to heal and, when possible, return to their natural habitats later in life.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.