Orphaned grizzly cubs arrive at Colorado zoo after repeated human conflicts led to their mother's death

"Unlike wild bears, these two need to be comfortable around us."

Two orphaned grizzly cubs from Montana are winning over animal lovers as they begin a second chance in Colorado, thanks to their tiny size, fuzzy ears, and heartbreaking backstory.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo received the six-month-old bears on June 7 after a roughly 10-hour trip from Montana, and their rescue is drawing attention not only because they are adorable but also because it highlights the real consequences of human-wildlife conflict, according to KKTV.

What happened?

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo said the cubs' arrival earlier this month felt "bittersweet."

Each cub weighs about 30 pounds and has light brown fur, white rings around the neck, and what zoo officials described as the "fluffiest ears on record."

The pair is also an uncommon addition to the zoo. Officials said they are the youngest grizzly cubs the zoo has cared for in decades and the first orphaned grizzlies it has taken in for more than 20 years.

For now, the bears are staying behind the scenes at the zoo's conservation center, where they are adjusting to human care while staff monitor their health and behavior.

The zoo said the cubs are already eating, drinking, playing, and putting on size.

Rebecca Zwicker, animal care manager at Rocky Mountain Wild, summed up the mixed emotions behind the rescue: "For us, it's bittersweet, because although we have high hopes that we can give these young cubs a great life here, we ultimately want wildlife to be wild."

She added, "The folks who work at these wildlife agencies are heroes in my opinion. They want the same thing — for wildlife to live safely in the wild."

Why does it matter?

The cubs' mother was euthanized after repeated conflicts involving humans and attractants, most recently a confirmed livestock depredation in Montana.

When bears become used to people, food, trash, or close encounters, they can lose the boundaries that help keep both animals and communities safe.

Zwicker put it plainly: "I believe people have good intentions and think they're helping wildlife by feeding them or following them to get a great photo. But, it's our responsibility to make sure wild animals don't get used to humans."

The older grizzlies, Emmett and Digger, both removed from the wild after repeated human conflict, have helped teach visitors how to be bear-aware, and the new cubs are expected to take on that role in time.

What are people saying?

Zoo staff said the focus right now is on building trust.

"Unlike wild bears, these two need to be comfortable around us. They're learning to take food from us, which is an important foundational relationship builder," Zwicker said.

She also highlighted the zoo's broader mission, saying, "We work closely with wildlife agencies to provide homes for animals, like Emmett and Digger. Atka, our orphaned moose; Adira and Koda, our orphaned mountain lions; and Ouray, our bald eagle who was injured in the wild and could no longer fly, also came to us for a second chance."

The cubs are still in quarantine and out of public view, and officials told KKTV that guests will likely not see them at Rocky Mountain Wild for several weeks.

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