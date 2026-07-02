Rescued baby giraffe melts hearts with adorable resting spot beside zebras

"A plucky little girl who miraculously managed to escape the same fate."

An orphaned baby giraffe named Pips is captivating social media after stretching out in an unexpected spot.

The sweet moment has drawn hundreds of thousands of likes on Instagram, with viewers falling for the young giraffe's mix of awkwardness, watchfulness, and charm.

What happened?

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust) posted the reel on Instagram. In the video, Pips, a young giraffe being raised with the Kaluku herd, settles down in an unusual resting place with two zebras, Bombi and Brutus, close by.

The caption read, "Pips, proving that giraffes can and will make themselves comfortable anywhere!"

It continued, "There are no shortage of lovely places to rest around Kaluku, but this particular spot struck her fancy."

Caretakers suggested the nearby zebras may help explain her choice.

"It probably has something to do with the proximity to Bombi and Brutus, the zebras seen in the background — Pips is the self-appointed nanny of our Kaluku orphan herd and likes to keep everyone within her sight," the caption explained.

The trust said it rescued Pips in September after "her mother was likely killed by lions," and described her as "a plucky little girl who miraculously managed to escape the same fate."

Why does it matter?

Her choice of resting place matches the watchful role the trust says she has taken on, allowing her to remain near the animals she keeps an eye on.

Wildlife rehabilitation is about more than food and shelter. It also means creating enough safety and stability for young animals to form bonds and settle into new routines.

What are people saying?

One person wrote, "I love seeing her so relaxed when you are walking towards her. Such a compliment to how trusted and loved you are!"

"What an absolutely stunning creature," a viewer commented.

Another commenter pointed to the trust's broader support network, saying, "I adopted her for my daughter in law!"

Trusts, rescues, and other organizations benefiting wildlife often use symbolic adoptions as a way to fundraise and connect the public to wildlife.

When asked about her future, the Sheldrick Trust responded, "The call of the wild is wonderfully strong in wild animals — they all hear it eventually! We anticipate she'll follow in the footsteps of Twiggy, Kaluku's first orphaned giraffe, who was whisked away by a bull late last year and has chosen to remain wild since."

It added, "That's our goal for every orphan we rescue!"

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