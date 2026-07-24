Rescued at 1 week old, orphaned elephant in Kenya now weighs 379 pounds

Her weight gain is notable because when the trust rescued Wangalla last November, she was just a week old, "extremely fragile," and required constant care.

An orphaned elephant calf named Wangalla is winning hearts online after her rescuers shared that she's quickly growing to a healthy size.

For Wangalla, an orphaned baby elephant in the care of the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, her latest weigh-in is more than a heartwarming update; it's a sign that her intensive rescue care is paying off.

What happened?

In a recent Instagram update, the Kenya-based Sheldrick Wildlife Trust said Wangalla has now reached 379 pounds. The trust added that "she's even starting to throw her weight around, as nanny Korbessa can attest to!"

The video showed Wangalla playing around with Korbessa, rolling around in the dirt, and enjoying life.

Her weight gain is notable because when the trust rescued Wangalla last November, she was just a week old, "extremely fragile," and required constant care.

Her initial care fell upon lead keeper Misheck, who stayed with Wangalla constantly and supplied her with milk along with hand-picked greens. The trust said that at that point, there was no certainty she would survive.

The SWT added that "not that long ago, we celebrated when she gained half a kilo [about a pound]; today, we can barely keep up."

Wangalla is still years away from being ready to live on her own in the wild. For now, that means continued bottle feeds, carefully monitored nutrition, close support from experienced keepers, and companionship from larger elephants such as Korbessa. Those routines are labor-intensive and essential for calves who lose their mothers so early.

One commenter responded to the video, writing, "I'm happy she's getting healthier, stronger and happier. That's an absolute win!"

Why does it matter?

For a baby elephant orphaned so young, steady weight gain is a major sign of recovery. Calves normally depend heavily on their mothers and herd for nutrition, protection, and social development, so losing that support can quickly become life-threatening.

Wildlife rehabilitation can be especially delicate for species that need years of care before they can safely return to the wild.

Elephants also play an important role in maintaining healthy ecosystems, helping shape landscapes and disperse seeds. When a vulnerable calf survives, it can represent a small but meaningful victory for biodiversity and conservation.

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