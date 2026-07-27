Kenya's orphaned elephant Wangalla gains over 4 pounds in days, then roughhouses with Bumpy

"Rescued as neonates, they have already come so far."

A pre-bedtime playdate has gone viral after an orphaned baby hippo and an also-orphaned baby elephant got together for some fun.

What happened?

On Instagram, the Kenya-based Sheldrick Wildlife Trust posted footage of the two animals, Wangalla and Bumpy, roughhousing, offering another glimpse of the young animals' continued recovery and growth.

In the caption, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Instagram wrote, "Wangalla (the elephant) and Bumpy (the hippo) are two of the youngest orphans in our care. Rescued as neonates, they have already come so far."

The group added, "But this is actually just the beginning of their journey with us, as we guide them through their youth and ultimately help them reclaim their place in the wild."

SWT also wrote that "Wangalla the orphaned elephant continues to thrive in the care of the rescue project," while describing her as a "stout princess" enjoying "some pre-bedtime fun with her best buddy, Bumpy, another increasingly hefty chap!"

Wangalla also reportedly gained two kilograms (4.4 pounds) since her last weigh-in, in a sign that she is growing healthily in the care of the SWT.

Why does it matter?

Animals that lose their mothers at a young age often face steep challenges. Beyond the immediate trauma, they can struggle with nutrition, stress, and the loss of the herd structure that would normally help guide and protect them.

Wangalla's play with Bumpy is an encouraging sign, since social bonding is an important part of an elephant's development. And for Bumpy, the socialization and play are promising, as hippos are also gregarious animals.

Wangalla's update, both in her weight gain and in her social bonding, reflects the work of long-running rescue programs that step in when elephants are orphaned and need around-the-clock support. That care can include feeding, medical treatment, monitoring growth, and helping calves form bonds with other young animals.

Organizations such as the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust also play a broader role in public education. By sharing frequent updates, they give supporters a window into what animal rehabilitation actually looks like and why it requires sustained resources. In this case, it just happened to be adorable.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.