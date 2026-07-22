Kenya elephant calf once thought dead reaches a hard-won bottle-feeding milestone

An orphaned elephant in Kenya once so weak that rescuers initially thought she was dead is now showing off a hard-earned milestone, mastering bottle-feeding.

The latest update on Sholumai the elephant shows just how dramatically wildlife rehabilitation can change an animal's future.

What happened?

A recent update from the Kenya-based Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shows Sholumai calmly using her trunk to handle a bottle and drink on her own, demonstrating what the group called "a much-vaunted skill amongst our orphans."

The conservation organization said Sholumai usually "prefers the sidelines to centre stage," but that this ability deserved a little attention because "when you hold such talent ... some showboating is required."

Photos at the end of the post show her rescue three years ago, when her condition was so severe that rescuers first believed she had already died.

Now, nearly 26,000 people have liked the post, in which the trust says, "Today, Sholumai is thriving at our Voi Reintegration Unit."

Commenters shared their pride for Sholumai. Among the responses, one commenter called her "a little miracle," and another wrote, "Great technique! Trunks are amazing!"

The trust itself also described Sholumai's story similarly, writing that she is "living, breathing proof that miracles do happen."

Why does it matter?

Feel-good stories like these often help conservation groups reach more people, raise support, and build awareness of the daily work behind wildlife protection.

Young calves depend heavily on skilled care after losing their mothers, especially if they arrive dehydrated, injured, or starving. Sholumai's recovery has taken her from a near-death rescue to thriving in a reintegration wildlife unit.

Today, African elephants face pressures ranging from habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict to poaching and drought. They also play a major role in maintaining healthy ecosystems.

The combination of these factors makes the trust's work more important and urgent than ever. But luckily, there are teams of trained professionals working to make success cases like Sholumai possible.

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