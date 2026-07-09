Orphaned baby hippo discovered in Kenya now twirls underwater for his keepers

"The only thing Bumpy loves more than swimming is swimming for an admiring audience."

A recent video of Bumpy, an orphaned baby hippo, joyfully splashing around in the water at his new home is winning hearts online.

What happened?

The video of Bumpy splashing and rolling around in his pool was captured and posted on Instagram by The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a conservation, rewilding, and rescue organization based in Kenya.

In the caption, the organization explained that Bumpy was found orphaned in May. His rescuers believe his mother died in a territorial fight trying to defend her baby's life.

"He spent at least a day huddled by her body before the Kenya Wildlife Service found him and brought him into our care," the caption explained.

Luckily, despite the early tragedy, Bumpy seems to be enjoying his new home.

His caretakers say he especially enjoys performing for them. "The only thing Bumpy loves more than swimming is swimming for an admiring audience," the trust wrote, saying he shows off with "his most impressive twirls, swirls, and pirouettes."

Why does it matter?

In this case, the playful footage follows a heartbreaking start to life for a young animal who lost his mother in the wild.

The post offers a glimpse of what veterinary treatment, constant care, and sanctuary support can make possible.

It also highlights the risks that come in nature: This wasn't a case of poaching or human-caused death; it was something that could happen to any young hippo in the wild.

What are people saying?

People in the comments fell in love with Bumpy.

"I love him so much," one user wrote.

"Bumpy living the best life!" another said.

"Bumpy is ready for the olympics," another joked.

"After the tragedy, so thankful Bumpy was rescued and is now showered with love and care. Such joy to watch him grow," another added.

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