Orphaned baby hippo falls asleep before keeper even finishes tucking him in

Bumpy is a new arrival that required care after he was found near his deceased mother.

A bedtime clip of Bumpy, the orphaned baby hippo, is winning over viewers across the world as he nods off before his keeper has even finished tucking him in.

While the footage is undeniably adorable, it also offers a glimpse into the around-the-clock care that can make all the difference for rescued wildlife.

What happened?

In an Instagram post from the Kenya-based Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust), viewers can see part of Bumpy the orphaned hippo's bedtime routine.

The wildlife rescue organization wrote in the caption: "Before Festus [the hippo's caretaker] has even finished tucking him in, our little hippo is already fast asleep."

As keeper Festus settles him down, Bumpy looks fully relaxed. The trust said the young hippo was "more than ready for a restful night with his favourite Keeper by his side" as "being a baby hippo is tiring work."

The post also explained that Bumpy is a new arrival that required care after he was found near his deceased mother. He had stayed next to her body for over a day before being rescued. The group believes that Bumpy's mother died in a territorial dispute "defending her baby's life."

Why does it matter?

For orphaned wild animals, survival often depends on immediate intervention and ongoing human support. A baby hippo that loses its mother faces enormous risks, from dehydration and stress to the basic challenge of feeling safe enough to rest.

The video shows that this case is not only about dramatic rescues, but also about the daily routines that help traumatized animals recover.

In Bumpy's case, the trust is encouraging people to help fund that care, telling followers, "You can become part of Bumpy's journey through an adoption."

Protecting vulnerable wildlife also helps preserve biodiversity and support the ecosystems we all rely on.

What are people saying?

Commenters praised Bumpy and the people caring for him.

"Thank you, Festus from the bottom of our hearts and every ounce of our beings for giving so much love to little baby Bumpy," one person wrote.

Another commenter pointed directly to the need for support: "I would encourage everyone to help the organization by adopting Bumpy and other orphans. I recently adopted Bumby. It will help to pay for keepers' salary, get milk for the growing orphans, and much more."

A third commenter summed up the feeling many seemed to share: "What a privilege to know that to Bumpy, and all those other animals, you are the safest place to be. Such wonderful people...and animals!"

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