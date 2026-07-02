Orphaned elephant calf in Kenya marches over when keepers pause her weekly coconut-oil treatment

Korbessa still manages to join the ritual despite having "outgrown Coconut Friday."

An orphaned elephant calf is charming viewers online after a video captured her marching over to make sure her weekly coconut-oil treatment stayed on schedule.

In the footage, Wangalla seems determined not to miss "Coconut Friday," checking in the moment her caretakers pause.

What happened?

Viewers are getting a look at one aspect of orphan elephant care in an Instagram reel from the Sheldrick Trust. The popular post shows Wangalla — a newly orphaned calf — approaching during an early-morning coconut-oil session when the routine briefly slows.

The caption frames the treatment as part of Wangalla's morning routine: "The sun is rising and Wangalla knows exactly what's on the docket: Coconut Friday." It also says coconut oil "is full of healthy fats and helps condition the skin" and describes the treatment as "a weekly indulgence for our youngest orphaned elephants."

Wangalla's impatience shows up when keeper Misheck pauses long enough for Simon, a fellow keeper, to help him adjust his sleeves. Seeing the delay, the calf heads over to check on the situation; as the caption puts it, "Wangalla runs a tight ship — watch to the end to see!"

The post adds that Korbessa still manages to join the ritual despite having "outgrown Coconut Friday." It also says Wangalla "just joined our foster program" after being recently orphaned and is now receiving round-the-clock care.

Why does it matter?

The video offers a glimpse of the hands-on care orphaned elephants need after losing their mothers. For very young calves, that support can include constant attention and skin care that helps keep them healthy as they recover and grow.

A short clip of Wangalla insisting on her spa session also highlights the work involved in caring for vulnerable animals and the foster programs built around them.

What are people saying?

Commenters focused on the routine and its implications for elephants in human care compared with those in the wild.

One person wrote, "omg that is the HAPPIEST little oiled elephant ever!! I am curious whether this is replicating something they would have in the wild?"

Another asked, "So, how old are they when they have outgrown the treatments? In the wild, would these healthy fats be in mother's milk? Sorry for the questions."

A third summed up the mood more simply: "Imagine one of your job responsibilities being putting coconut oil on baby elephants. Sign me up!"

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