In India, 2 orphaned Asiatic black bear cubs get a second chance in the wild

"The cubs were treated for mild dehydration and nurtured in the small mammal nursery."

Two orphaned Asiatic black bear cubs in India have been given a rare second chance after months of 24/7 care. They went from an emergency rescue to rehabilitation before finally being released into a protected forest landscape in Assam, India, Asian News International reported.

What happened?

According to Asian News International, a young person found the cubs alone in Dissoi Reserve Forest in Jorhat and took them to the Na-Kachari Beat Office under the Jorhat Forest Division. At the time, they were believed to be about 4 to 6 weeks old.

"As subsequent surveys found no trace of their mother, they were transferred to Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation, in Kaziranga, for specialized care," Sonali Ghosh, field director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, told the publication.

At CWRC, the cubs received treatment and were raised with the goal of eventually returning them to the wild.

"The cubs were treated for mild dehydration and nurtured in the small mammal nursery under the close supervision of Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury and his team," Ghosh continued. "They were reared on a canine milk replacer and gradually introduced to conditions that would prepare them for survival in the wild."

They were eventually released into Dehing Patkai National Park after months of rehabilitation, ANI reported.

The Assam Chief Minister's Office also highlighted the release on X, writing: "On World Environment Day, we celebrate one of Assam's inspiring conservation success stories. … After months of dedicated care and rehabilitation at CWRC, Kaziranga, two orphaned Asiatic black bear cubs were successfully released into Dehing Patkai National Park, where they now have a second chance to thrive in the wild."

Why does it matter?

Successful rehabilitation can protect biodiversity while also reducing the chances of distressed wildlife ending up near villages, roads, or farms, where conflict with people becomes more likely.

The story also shows how rescue efforts can succeed when human intervention is careful and limited. In young animals, too much contact with people can make release more difficult, which is why the cubs' care focused on restoring their health without encouraging dependence and altering their natural behaviors.

When animals are returned to their natural habitats, the benefits can extend beyond a single rescue. Protecting species and preserving healthy ecosystems can help forests remain resilient, support biodiversity, and encourage continued investment in nearby natural areas.

What's being done?

According to ANI, Ghosh said the rehabilitation process centered on proper nutrition, preserving natural behavior, and limiting human imprinting so the cubs would be better positioned to adapt after returning to the forest. Authorities also relied on a scientific review when deciding where to release the cubs.

Before choosing Dehing Patkai National Park, officials assessed habitat cover, distance from human habitation, prey availability, and awareness in nearby communities, according to ANI. Dissoi Reserve Forest was considered as well, but its closeness to settlements and heavy disturbance made it unsuitable for bear rehabilitation.

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