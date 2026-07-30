In Kenya, orphan elephants put baboons on their 'most wanted' list at a national park

"It was not a good week to be a baboon in Nairobi National Park!"

A playful wildlife standoff is giving animal lovers a glimpse of daily life inside Kenya's famed Nairobi National Park.

What happened?

A new post from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust) shows orphaned elephants turning their attention to their rivals, baboons.

The SWT recently shared a set of videos in an Instagram post featuring the young elephants.

The organization wrote: "It was not a good week to be a baboon in Nairobi National Park! Our small-but-determined Nursery herd was on high alert, and the primates were top of their Most Wanted list."

The group highlighted two of the nursery elephants in particular. One young elephant, named Olomunyak, the trust said, "did his best to banish an entire troupe," while another orphan, Mzinga, later focused on "a single foe."

The clips showed low-stakes but spirited encounters that can unfold when young wild animals share the same space.

Yet, the advantage the elephants gained did not last long. The trust noted that, "Victory is always fleeting, baboons know they have the advantage of mobility, and it's never long before they shuffle, swing, skulk, and sprint their way back into the picture, but any triumph must be savored!"

Why does it matter?

The post offers a window into how orphaned elephants build confidence, respond to other species, and navigate the social world around them as they grow.

Species recovery clearly depends on more than survival alone. Animals raised after early trauma or separation from their families need safe environments where they can develop the social skills they would use in the wild.

Protected places such as Nairobi National Park are valuable for that reason. Even near a major city, these ecosystems allow a wide range of animals to interact in ways that are unpredictable, often entertaining, and ecologically important.

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