Kenya orphan elephant Talek plays with her food, and she may be a rare leftie

The calf appears both intent and cheeky, stepping on shrubbery and working it around with her trunk.

Talek, a young orphaned elephant in Kenya, is drawing plenty of attention for the way she handles her food: she seems to rely on her left foot, a playful habit that also stands out as unusual.

What's happening?

About 19 hours before capture, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a post on Instagram focusing on Talek's distinctive feeding behavior.

The group suggested that Talek may favor her left side, which would run against the more common pattern in elephants. "Just like human beings, elephants favour one side of their body, and the majority appear to be right-footed and right-tusked," the organization wrote.

The photos show her using her left foot while playing with her food and holding it in place.

Caregivers said Talek's development may eventually show whether that preference is limited to her feet. When her tusks are longer, they may be able to see whether the same left-leaning pattern appears there too.

Why does it matter?

Wild animals, including rescued ones, have distinct habits, preferences, and personalities that caregivers watch closely.

Watching how a calf feeds, moves, and interacts with her environment can help rescuers better understand her development and comfort level as she grows.

Many people are familiar with right- or left-handedness in humans, so seeing a similar pattern in an elephant can make animal behavior feel more immediate and personal.

At a time when many species face pressure from habitat loss and human activity, moments like this can deepen public interest in conservation by reminding people that these animals are not interchangeable. Each one is an individual.

What's being done?

Organizations such as the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust are already doing the slow, hands-on work that makes these observations possible. Caring for orphaned elephants means providing food, medical attention, socialization, and daily monitoring that can reveal traits like Talek's apparent left-footedness.

Should that same preference appear as her tusks continue to develop, caretakers may gain more insight into how side dominance shows up in young elephants.

"Lovely Talek playing with her food — and reminding us why some rules are made to be broken!" the trust wrote.

The trust added, "Talek, however, seems to be a leftie, at least where her feet are concerned!"

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