Video shows orphan elephant Muridjo hauling down a leafy branch for the smallest babies to eat

These calves have lost their families and often depend on human care as they recover and grow.

A video from a Kenyan wildlife rehabilitation center is resonating with animal lovers online.

In the footage the center shared on social media, an orphaned elephant is seen helping smaller calves eat by using her trunk to lower the leafy branches they could not reach on their own.

What's happening?

At the Kenya-based Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, cameras captured Muridjo, an orphan the organization describes as its "mini matriarch," climbing to reach a leaf-covered branch and then bringing it down so the youngest calves could feed.

"The little babies couldn't reach the tastiest, highest leaves," the wildlife trust explained in the caption of its video. "Rather than leave them out, she scrambled up, selected a luscious branch, and brought the feast down to the forest floor."

The trust said Muridjo then "stepped back to let Kipekee, Daba, Zuri, Arthi, and the other babies enjoy — and enjoy they did!"

The social media post has quickly drawn over 32,000 likes and counting, with viewers praising the one elephant's care for the others.

Why does it matter?

The footage shows more than a cute wildlife interaction. It offers a glimpse of the social behavior that helps explain why elephants are so widely admired for their intelligence, awareness, and strong bonds.

The footage also reflects the realities facing orphaned wild animals.

These calves have lost their families and often depend on human care as they recover and grow. But one orphan helping another shows how much emotional and social development among the animals matters even in rescue settings.

What's being done?

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust says it provides the elephants with "round-the-clock care" and works toward giving them the "wild futures they deserve." That kind of support is especially important for young elephants, who need nutrition, safety, and social structure as they mature.

The trust is also using social media to show the public what that care looks like in everyday moments. Instead of focusing only on dramatic rescues, posts like this reveal the progress animals make once they are safe, including learning how to share, forage, and interact within a herd.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.