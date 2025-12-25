Experts issue warning after dead creature washes up on beach: 'Silent but lethal threat'

An Indo-Pacific finless porpoise washed up on the beach at Ormara, Balochistan, marking the fourth marine death in the area within two weeks.

What happened?

The Friday Times reported that the discovery of the porpoise on the beach in Pakistan has made conservationists in the area increasingly concerned about the impact of monofilament gillnets on marine animals. Fishermen commonly use these fine-threaded nylon nets because they are nearly invisible underwater, making them effective for catching fish.

This month large pods of dolphins have been spotted in Gwadar, Ganz, and Jiwani, many bow-riding, showing that our cetacean populations are thriving.



But there's a worrying side too.



Over the last two weeks, four dolphin deaths were reported along the Balochistan coast,… pic.twitter.com/aanZDfKoBk — WWF-Pakistan (@WWFPak) November 24, 2025

However, the nets' near-invisibility also makes it easier for other marine life to become entangled in them. Once porpoises, dolphins, and turtles become entangled in gillnets, they cannot reach the water's surface, leading to suffocation.

According to The Friday Times, WWF-Pakistan has called gillnets a "silent but lethal threat" to marine life and biodiversity.

Why is marine mammal entanglement concerning?

Oceans are full of plastic nets, ropes, and lines that can snare and entangle marine animals. While some marine life can survive or escape, animals that need to get to the water's surface to breathe — like the porpoise — are more likely to end up dying.

When animals die, especially when they are as rare as the Indo-Pacific finless porpoise, populations can decline significantly, leading to the species becoming endangered.

Even marine life that does not become entangled in gillnets can suffer from them, as these plastic nets shed microplastics into the water. When marine animals consume these microplastics, these particles can harm them. Additionally, people who consume seafood that has ingested microplastics will also have these tiny particles in their bodies, which can lead to health issues over time.

What's being done to stop marine mammal entanglements?

WWF-Pakistan has successfully introduced mitigation measures, at least in offshore tuna gillnet fisheries, that have reduced dolphin deaths in deeper waters.

The Friday Times reported that the Technical Advisor at WWF-Pakistan, Moazzam Khan, explained: "Similar interventions are urgently needed in the coastal fisheries of Sindh and Balochistan."

Furthermore, the organization has called for other measures, including marine refuges designed to protect sensitive marine species, more monitoring of fishing practices, and the designation of no-fishing zones.

However, not all hope is lost, as observers and fishers have reported seeing unexpectedly large dolphin pods in the area's waters over the past month, offering hope that the area's ocean life may recover.

