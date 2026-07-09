31-year-old woman fatally mauled by alligator after wading into river during Florida hike

Severe alligator injuries are rare in Florida, but this incident was Central Florida's third alligator attack in seven days and its second in 24 hours.

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An alligator attack near Orlando, Florida, killed a 31-year-old woman after the animal dismembered her.

Officials said the victim was hiking with her boyfriend and best friend through Little Big Eco State Forest before wading into the Econlockhatchee River, where the alligator charged.

What happened?

After the woman entered the three-foot-deep river to cool off from the hike, the animal ambushed her, biting both of her arms, leading to injuries that ended up killing her. One arm was bitten off, and the other was mauled.

NBC News reported that officials identified the victim as Orlando resident Brittany Clark.

The outlet obtained the recording of the 911 call in which Clark's boyfriend requested emergency help. In the audio, the caller said, "OK, both her arms, both her arms, both her arms are off, like, basically."

Clark died before rescuers could get her to a hospital. Her boyfriend, Chance Allison, told NBC News that she "was such an amazing and caring person and didn't deserve to go out in such a way."

Officials have since closed down the area near the Barr Street Trailhead following the attack.

Seminole County sheriff's deputies and a professional alligator trapper later "harvested" two alligators seen near the attack, one of which was 13 feet long and the other 12 feet long.

Per NBC News, DNA samples from the reptiles were sent to a state lab to determine which animal attacked Clark.

What could be causing an increase in attacks?

Severe alligator injuries are rare in Florida, but this incident was Central Florida's third alligator attack in seven days and its second in 24 hours, per WESH. Another reported bite involving a child in Marion County was also under investigation.

Citing data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, NBC News reported that — with alligators off the endangered species list and human development and population increasing in the Sunshine State — "bites have increased from about six per year from 1971 through 1986 to about 10 per year from 1987 through 2017."

Florida is also experiencing drought conditions that have left water levels unusually low, per WESH. When rivers and other waterways shrink, both people and wildlife can be pushed into the same small bodies of water, particularly during hot weather, to cool off.

Cooling resources can help keep people safer. Your town or city likely has a cooling center, especially during heat waves. If it doesn't and you have the means to advocate for one, doing so could have a huge positive difference. Checking in on neighbors who are vulnerable to heat could save lives as well.

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