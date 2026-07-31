Oregon firefighter scales roof for stranded fawn, then reunites it with its waiting mother

By the time help arrived, the animal had reportedly been stuck there for about an hour.

While many Fourth of July emergencies involve flames or fireworks, one Oregon firefighter instead was called to help a baby deer that had ended up on a home's roof and needed to be reunited with its mother.

What happened?

As People reported, the Astoria Fire Department responded on July 4 after someone called into the station looking for help for a deer that was stuck on a home's roof.

By the time help arrived, the animal had reportedly been stuck there for about an hour.

"This certainly doesn't happen everyday but somehow this young deer got onto a roof and needed a little help from your Astoria Firefighters," the Astoria Fire Department noted in a Facebook post.

According to People, the firefighter used a roof ladder to reach the house and gently pick up the fawn.

The baby deer's mother stayed close by during the rescue, waiting in the area.

After securing the fawn, the firefighter carried it to the stairs so it could make its way back to the ground, the outlet reported.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife often ends up in precarious places as neighborhoods and development continue to overlap with natural habitat.

While it is unclear how the young animal made it onto the roof, it was clear it needed help to get down and reunite with its mother.

In many communities, firefighters and other wildlife first responders are the people residents rely on when an animal is trapped, distressed, or in immediate danger.

What's being done?

Luckily, in this case, the fawn was easily brought back to the ground.

Rather than forcing the fawn or trying to scare it down, the firefighter used the proper equipment, reached the animal safely, and returned it to a spot where it could reunite with its mother.

Trying to handle a frightened wild animal on your own, especially in a hard-to-reach place like a roof, can put both you and the animal at risk. This shows why contacting professionals is always a good idea when a wild animal is caught in a human space.

Once the young deer was back on the ground, it had a heartfelt reunion with its parent.

"The fawn made a few noises that alerted its mom, and while the baby deer ran down the stairs the mother ran over to the stairs as they reunited," an AFD spokesperson said, as reported by People.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.