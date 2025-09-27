Officials turn to unexpected allies in battle against major flooding issue: 'We saw it as an opportunity'

"I think it's going to be especially important."

In Oregon's Willamette Valley, officials have found an unexpected partner in the fight against flooding — the state's namesake animal: the beaver.

According to KPTV, conservationists are inviting beavers back to creeks and wetlands in the Portland metro area, where their dams are already transforming farmland and suburban streams into thriving ecosystems. These natural structures don't just provide homes for birds and fish — they also help protect nearby communities from damaging floods.

"We saw it as an opportunity to kind of invite [the beavers] back in," said Mike Conroy, a habitat conservation specialist with the Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District, per KPTV. "And then we get all the benefits from the beaver dams, like creating all that wildlife habitat … storing water up on the floodplain, making the water filter through their dams and really interact with the soil before it moves on its way out to the Willamette and the Columbia."

Projects in Washington County and Gresham show how quickly landscapes can recover when wildlife returns. In just 15 years, Headwaters Farm has evolved from a commercial nursery into a vibrant wetland teeming with wildlife. Along the way, the beavers' handiwork has cooled stream temperatures for salmon, improved water quality, and attracted pollinators that support nearby farms and local food systems.

These efforts highlight a broader shift toward nature-based solutions to climate challenges. As rainfall becomes increasingly intense as the planet warms, natural flood buffers like beaver ponds are becoming vital. Other communities have turned to innovative tools to combat flooding, from sponge-like underground systems in cities to creative backyard modifications by homeowners.

"There are ways that humans can coexist with animals in urban areas such as this," said Chelsea White-Brainard of the East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District, per KPTV. "I think it's going to be especially important with climate change."

